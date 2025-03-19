Alight expands into Denmark with acquisition of solar park from European Energy

Alight, a leading Nordic solar power developer and independent power producer, is expanding its footprint into Denmark through the acquisition of the 215 MWp Lidsø solar park in Lolland, Denmark.

The project, developed by European Energy, will be one of the country’s largest solar parks and marks a milestone in Alight’s growth in the region. SEB supported Alight in the acquisition with €127 million in debt financing.

Located at Rødby Hayn, in Lolland Municipality, the construction of Lidsø solar park started in the summer of 2024 and the park is scheduled for commissioning in summer 2025. Two blue-chip companies will purchase the electricity it generates.

Founded in Sweden in 2013, Alight drives solar adoption across the region. In 2023, the company expanded into Finland, where it now has over 900 MWp of solar power under development. The entry into Denmark diversifies Alight’s portfolio and positions the company in a market poised for substantial electricity demand growth.

Warren Campbell, CEO of Alight, commented: “Denmark represents an exciting opportunity for Alight. This acquisition of the Lidsø solar park will help meet the country’s rising electricity demand and marks the beginning of our plans to contribute to Denmark’s energy transition. Additional acquisitions and partnerships will play a key role in our expansion.”

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, added: “We are pleased to see Alight acquiring the Lidsø solar park, a project we have developed and secured with long term power purchase agreements. This transaction underscores European Energy’s ability to bring high-quality renewable energy assets to market. We are confident that Alight will be a responsible and capable owner, ensuring the park continues to contribute to Denmark’s clean energy transition.”

Alight plans to further expand its footprint in Denmark and the rest of the Nordics through acquisitions and other partnerships. The acquisition of the Lidsø solar park follows the company’s announcement of its first solar park acquisition in Ramsjöholm, Sweden, and reinforces a commitment to delivering clean, reliable, and cost-effective solar energy solutions across Europe.

