NexWafe completes investment round

NexWafe GmbH has announced it has completed its Series C investment round with a second close completed in December 2021 led by one of Germany’s largest family offices. Including the second close, the Series C financing totals €39 million and will be used to complete product and technology development for NexWafe’s solar photovoltaic (PV) products on prototype lines in Freiburg, Germany.

“NexWafe is accelerating the renewable energy transition with more efficient, lower cost, greener solar wafer technology for PV manufacturers globally, including strategic partners committed to gigawatt scale implementation of NexWafe epitaxial wafer production,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of NexWafe.

NexWafe is creating processes to develop and produce monocrystalline silicon wafers directly from inexpensive raw materials, going directly from the gas phase to finished wafers. This unique, patented wafer manufacturing solution simplifies polysilicon production and reduces energy use and production time. The result is drastically lowered production costs. NexWafe is a member of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance, Solar Power Europe, and the European Solar Manufacturing Council.

Investors joining NexWafe’s Series C growth round’s second close also include Ecosummit, an investment group that advises smart green start-ups on fundraising and strategy. Investors in the first close of the Series C Round include Reliance Industries Limited, InnoEnergy, HEMMA Group, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, and others.

At an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in January, a new NexWafe board was elected, including Chairman Bart Markus, deep-tech investor and former General Partner of Wellington Partners; and Directors Marina Groenberg, Managing Director, Hemma Group; Thomas Koerner, Vice President, Canadian Solar; Sanjay Mashruwala, President of Reliance Industries Ltd, and Bruce Niven, Chief Investment Officer at Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.

