Renewable Connections and European Energy sell two Scottish renewable projects

Renewable Connections and project partner European Energy UK are celebrating the successful sale of two ‘shovel-ready’ co-located solar and battery storage projects based in Scotland, one at Strathruddie Farm and one at Montreathmont Moor, with an aggregate combined capacity of 121 MWdc (67 MWac).

The buyer of the two projects, EVC Kilt Limited, is part of EVC Energy, a renewable energy development platform focused on developing and constructing solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Greece and the UK with a current pipeline of 1.5 GW. EVC Energy is a joint venture between Elmya Energy and Valpre Capital that was launched in 2021.

Both projects, which have been developed by Renewable Connections in partnership with European Energy UK, were consented in 2022. Once built, the projects will generate enough clean green energy combined to power approximately 19 000 homes.

Michael Hughes, Director at Renewable Connections, said: “Working closely with European Energy UK, we have built an outstanding record of developing and achieving consent for our renewable energy projects. We deliver highly innovative developments and take a responsible, community-led approach to planning and design. As well as achieving an outstanding record of project consents to date, it also means we deliver projects which appeal to investors such as EVC Energy and our existing co-development project partners. We are delighted to have closed this deal which marks another exciting chapter for Renewable Connections and its future.”

Adam Spearey, Director at European Energy UK, stated: “It is pleasing to see investor interest in these projects. The joint decision to sell them was in part driven by the unprecedented success Renewable Connections has achieved in consenting solar and storage projects over the last 12 months, with over 500 MW of projects consented under our prosperous partnership to date.”

The deal was supported by legal advisors Burges Salmon for Renewable Connections and European Energy UK and Foot Anstey on behalf of EVC Energy.

