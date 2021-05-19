BayWa r.e. discusses the environmental impact of floating solar energy

BayWa r.e., a European leader in floating photovoltaic (PV) solutions, has announced that it has received the first results of environmental studies carried out at one of the largest floating PV farms outside of Asia, in Zwolle, the Netherlands.

BayWa r.e., along with its Dutch subsidiary Groenleven, is co-operating with Hanze University of Applied Sciences Groningen and Buro Bakker / ATKB to conduct research into how floating PV affects the environment. The studies started at the time of construction of the ‘Bomhofsplas’ plant in February 2020. Initial results, relating specifically to BayWa r.e.’s own certified floating PV solution, show no adverse effects to the surrounding environment at the farm.

“BayWa r.e. is committed to preserving biodiversity and water quality. The first results of the environmental studies prove no notable negative effects on the flora or fauna of the lake. In fact, initial results are positive, and it is great to see our system integrating itself so well into the lake’s environment. This important collaboration with Hanze University and Buro Bakker / ATKB will give us useful guidance for the future development of new floating PV projects”, says Toni Weigl, Head of Product Management Floating-PV, BayWa r.e. Solar Projects GmbH.

Water quality

According to the water quality monitoring carried out by Hanze University of Applied Sciences, the level of oxygen content under the floating PV panels has only decreased slightly within one year, as wind and sunlight can still easily reach the water surface under the panels. The changes measured were primarily caused by weather variations, which have been continuously monitored. According to the researchers, the water quality below the farm remains at the same good level as the surrounding water surface.

Biodiversity and ecology

As part of its research into the effects of floating PV panels on water, ecology and biodiversity, Buro Bakker / ATKB observed that the presence of the panels leads to less wind activity on the water surface, resulting in less erosion of the banks and therefore protecting and stimulating vegetation.

Ongoing research is also being conducted regarding the impacts on the fish population at the lake. Bio huts made by Ecocean have been filled with seashells and submerged beneath the floating PV panels to potentially encourage marine life and greater biodiversity. After this first year of research, no initial negative effects have been seen. However, multi-year research is required to establish clear results and studies will be ongoing over several years to monitor the long-term effects in detail.

Continuous multi-year research

The current research provides good insight into the environmental impacts of floating PV, but continuous research is needed to map out a complete picture for the future. Dr. Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects, added: “The positive environmental impact is a key aspect of our floating PV design. With this product we can produce renewable energy while improving the conditions for wildlife on site.”

“Climate targets are getting more ambitious by the day, so we must expand all possible renewable generation applications and utilise the enormous potential of solar energy. Floating PV is a promising solution that has an important role to play, next to other double function applications such as Rooftop-PV, Agri-PV or Carport-PV.”

With more than 250 000 installed floating PV panels at eight solar farms, BayWa r.e. is leading the European market. Currently, the company has the 29.8 MWp Uivermeertjes floating PV park under construction, which will be one of the largest in Europe to date.

