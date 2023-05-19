CSI Energy expands supply agreement with Aypa Power

Canadian Solar Inc. has announced that CSI Energy Storage, which is part of its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd, will deliver 363 MWh of battery energy products to an Aypa Power project in Texas. The project is expected to reach commercial operation by 2Q24.

The supply agreement announced today expands CSI Energy Storage's partnership with Aypa Power. In February, the companies announced that they had executed a contract for 487 MWh of energy storage products to support Aypa Power's Cald project in Southern California. With this announcement, CSI Energy Storage will be servicing Aypa Power with a total of 850 MWh of battery energy storage.

Dr Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said: “Aypa Power has one of the most robust pipelines of standalone energy storage projects across North America and CSI Energy Storage is pleased to be a trusted partner as Aypa continues to execute on its late-stage energy storage and hybrid development projects. We look forward to bringing these two impactful projects online to support the rapidly expanding energy storage market in the US.”

Moe Hajabed, CEO of Aypa Power, added: “We're excited to expand our partnership with CSI Energy Storage. This supply agreement is a crucial step in our efforts to bring reliable and sustainable energy to California and Texas. With our project development and operations expertise combined with Canadian Solar's leading-edge technology, we can meet the growing demand for energy storage in the US. Together, we'll drive innovation and accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more resilient grid.”

The project will utilise CSI Energy Storage's SolBank, a proprietary battery energy storage solution designed and manufactured for utility scale applications. CSI Energy Storage has deployed around 2.7 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to date across the US, Canada, the UK, and China. As of 31 January 2023, CSI Energy Storage's total pipeline has reached nearly 25 GWh.

