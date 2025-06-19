MSU researchers to explore viability of agrivoltaics

Michigan State University (MSU) researchers and MSU Extension educators are evaluating the potential of agrivoltaics – which combines agricultural operations with solar energy production – in Michigan.

Agrivoltaics systems place solar panels directly in the field, either arranged several feet above agricultural activities or in rows to allow for crops or animals to be between them. The goal is to continue producing an agricultural commodity while gaining another revenue source for the farm through solar energy.

Proponents of agrivoltaics tout the dual use of agricultural land, which can allow for plant and animal agriculture operations to coexist with solar energy production and the ability to use such energy on the farm.

Benefits to soil and water are being studied around the world, possibly pointing to less water evaporation that leads to more efficient water use. Solar arrays can also promote habitats for pollinators.

However, application of solar energy projects on agricultural land is not without controversy. Opponents have introduced concerns about the removal of valuable farmland – a finite resource – from agricultural production, along with inflation of farmland prices through federal subsidies that allow energy companies to offer well over fair market value to farmers. The upfront costs of installing complex solar systems can also be a limiting factor.

Additional questions have been raised about food safety with crops grown under solar panels. When the panels are disassembled, small fragments of metal and plastic may contaminate the soil. Members of the Potato Growers of Michigan have cited this possibility as a particular concern for their crop, which is grown underground and can readily take in these objects.

Furthermore, the compatibility of agrivoltaics with Michigan’s wide range of agricultural commodities, as well as the state’s unique growing environments, is not well studied.

George Smith, Director of MSU AgBioResearch, noted that this information is critical to helping growers and producers make informed decisions. Smith explained: “The role of MSU research and outreach is to pursue science-based recommendations for our growers and producers. Our priorities are driven by the agricultural industries that rely on research, and we’re considering important factors such as economic viability, food safety, and protecting our natural resources, among many others. Agrivoltaics systems are a complex issue that needs to be evaluated further and we’re dedicated to providing the necessary information to Michigan’s agriculture stakeholders so they can make the best decisions for their industries.”

One of the common concerns with agrivoltaics is removing crops or animals from agricultural land to accommodate solar panels.

Charles Gould, a Bioenergy Educator with MSU Extension, responded: “We don’t have to take agricultural land out of production to introduce solar. It’s not either or. It can be both. This research is new to Michigan, but it’s being done worldwide and we need to ensure we’re taking advantage of the opportunities to increase farm profitability where we can.”

