Guañizuil IIA solar plant begins commercial operation

Equinor and Scatec have announced that the 117 MW solar power plant in Argentina is now in commercial operation. The Guañizuil IIA plant is in the Province of San Juan in the northwest of Argentina.

The plant is owned and operated 50% by Scatec and 50% by Equinor. It is expected to produce about 305 GWh annually, providing electricity to 80 000 households.

“Solar will be among the fastest-growing global energy sources in the next decades, and an important element in the global energy transition. Guañizuil IIA is the second solar project we are jointly developing with Scatec in South America. We see this partnership as a great way to build our renewables business,” says Pål Eitrheim, Executive Vice President Renewables at Equinor.

“We are a frontrunner in developing renewable energy in high-growth markets, and our success in Argentina yet again confirms our strong track record of effective project development, expanding our footprint in the region. It is also our second successful partnership project with Equinor, which we are very pleased with,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

The Guañizuil IIA project is part of the Renewable Energy tender programmes (RenovAR) organised by the Argentine Government which resulted in more than 2.4 GW of new Renewable Energy capacity.

Partnering with Scatec, Equinor entered its first solar development project via the Apodi asset in Brazil, followed by the Guañizuil IIA in Argentina. In May 2021 Equinor acquired the Polish onshore renewables developer Wento, further strengthening the solar pipeline in selective growth markets.

