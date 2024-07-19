Iberdrola adds two Portuguese PV plants

The Montechoro I and II photovoltaic (PV) plants, located in the Algarve region, southern Portugal, have been completed and are now contributing to the country’s renewable energy production capacity. With a total installed capacity of 37 MW and a total annual production capacity of 56.84 GWh, the projects were awarded to Iberdrola in an auction in 2019. More than 64 554 bifacial panels will generate enough energy to supply around 19 000 households, avoiding the emission of more than 21 million tpy of carbon dioxide (CO2).

It represents a total investment of €30 million, having generated around 200 jobs in the region and contributed to the promotion of the local economy by hiring suppliers for the construction of the grid connection and substation.

"The completion of two additional PV plants represents an important milestone on the path to the decarbonisation of the economy, reinforcing the renewable energy production capacity in Portugal and contributing to socio-economic development, in line with national and global targets for reducing emissions and promoting energy autonomy,” said Alejandra Reyna, Managing Director of Iberdrola Renewables Portugal.

Iberdrola also continues to strengthen its commitment to the protection of biodiversity, delivering a range of environmental conservation measures in the construction of these plants.

Advancing Energy Transition

Iberdrola will continue to invest in expanding its green energy production portfolio in Portugal, supporting the energy transition, improving energy security and competitiveness, and creating sustainable jobs throughout the value chain.

Iberdrola has a portfolio of projects in operation with an installed capacity of 1435 MW: the three Hydroelectric Power Plants (1158 MW) of the Tâmega Power Generation System, which will be integrated into the largest wind farm in the country (274 MW) in the future, and which will be the largest hybridisation project in Portugal; the three wind farms (92 MW) in Catefica (18 MW), Alto do Monção (32 MW) and Serra do Alvão (42 MW); and a range of PV plants (185 MW), from the 2019 Auction, from which Iberdrola was the largest successful bidder in terms of number and lots - Algeruz II, in Setúbal (27 MW), Conde, in Palmela (14 MW), Alcochete I and II (46 MW) and now Montechoro I (12 MW) and II (25 MW). The last of the 7 lots is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 - the Carregado PV Power Plant (62 MW).

Environmental commitment

Within the scope of environmental preservation projects, the preservation of the Gruta Pequena do Escarpão, a cavity of geological interest located in the fenced area of the Montechoro II PV plant, stands out. It is anticipated that educational visits will be supported in the future to learn about the local geology, clean energy generation and environmental benefits.

Iberdrola has also invested in the creation of habitats and winter refuges for reptiles, mammals, amphibians and birds, in tree plantations adapted to the area, such as strawberry trees, olive trees and carob trees, and transplantation of RELAPE species (Rare, Endemic, Localised, Threatened or Endangered), such as Narcissus bolbocodium.

In addition, Iberdrola has planned the compensation and maintenance of 7.4 ha. of habitat 5330, (pre-desert thermo-Mediterranean scrubland) in the municipality of Albufeira, in the Algarve, as well as forest management to comply with the Municipal Plan for the Defence of the Forest Against Fires of Albufeira, safeguarding and protecting infrastructures from rural fires.

