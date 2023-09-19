Low Carbon energises Ter Apel solar farm

Global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has announced that its Ter Apel solar farm located in the Netherlands has become fully operational. The 26.7 MW solar farm is the first project to energise as the company develops into a leading global independent power producer (IPP) capable of delivering 20 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Located in the province of Groningen, Ter Apel has the capacity to generate enough renewable energy to power more than 10 000 homes. It is Low Carbon’s largest solar project in a pipeline of more than 120 MW that is expected to come online in the Netherlands by early 2024. The project has been developed by LC Energy, Low Carbon’s joint venture with engineering firm Qing and one of the leading renewables developers in the Netherlands.

The development of Ter Apel has been financed through Low Carbon’s £540 million finance facility with seven leading international banks, which aims to support the construction of approximately 1 GW of solar projects in the UK and the Netherlands.

Roy Bedlow, Founder and Chief Executive of Low Carbon, said: “The successful energisation of Ter Apel is a major milestone in our journey towards building a global IPP capable of reaching our strategic goal of 20 GW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade. It is also the first project from our Dutch pipeline to enter operations as we look to play a key role in supporting the efforts of the Netherlands to tackle climate change by reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.”

Steven Hughes, Managing Director of Portfolio Management at Low Carbon, added: “We are delighted to see the Ter Apel project beginning to export power, which reinforces Low Carbon’s strong track record of delivering renewable energy projects on time and on budget. We look forward to continuing to expand our international portfolio at scale and supporting the energy transition, with more projects expected to come online in the near future.”

