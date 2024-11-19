Voltalia selected to build solar plant

Voltalia, an international player in renewable energies, has announced the signing of a contract with Green Arrow Capital for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operation & maintenance (O&M) of a 135-megawatt solar power plant.

The plant will be located in Seville (Andalusia), in the municipality of Sanlucar la Mayor. Construction will start in 2024, with full commissioning scheduled for 2025. Voltalia will then operate and maintain the plant for at least two years. Covering an area of 169 ha., the plant will include 192 864 photovoltaic (PV) panels with a total capacity of 135 MW.

Green Arrow Capital is a leading investor focused on renewable energy and other alternative investments in the real economy including Energy & Digital Infrastructure, Private Equity, Private Credit, and Real Estate. Founded in 2012 in Italy, Green Arrow Capital is a recognised and rapidly growing player in renewable energy in Spain.

Voltalia has been present in Spain for over 15 years. Initially focused on operation and maintenance services, the group now manages 775 MW under contract for third party clients.

At the same time, Voltalia is also developing a pipeline of future PV and wind production sites in the country while its subsidiary Helexia, a specialist in self-consumption solar plants for industrial and commercial buildings, holds a portfolio of 51 PV plants currently under operation for a total 26.7 MW.

The contract with Green Arrow Capital marks the resumption of major construction contracts in Spain. 2024, Voltalia has been particularly active in the Spanish EPC market, in line with the group's strategy to expand its activities to build large scale solar projects for similar clients including IPPs1, funds, and utilities. Spain is one of the most dynamic photovoltaic markets in the world, making it a key focus for Voltalia's growth.

Founded in 2005, Voltalia operates 6.7 GW for its customers and has 3.1 GW in operation and under construction in Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

“We are delighted with this first collaboration with Green Arrow Capital. This new contract confirms the dynamism of Voltalia and Helexia in Spain,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Daniele Camponeschi, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Green Arrow Capital, stated: “The development of this new solar portfolio in Spain highlights the strategic importance of the Iberian market for Green Arrow Capital and follows other successful investments that allow the Group to further strengthen its presence in a key sector like photovoltaics. This initiative also renews our commitment to the energy transition, confirming us as leaders in green investments abroad as well. Having an excellent partner like Voltalia by our side will enable us to ensure the highest quality and sustainability in the execution of the project.”

