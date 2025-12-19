BayWa r.e. completes sale of largest floating-PV project in the Netherlands

BayWa r.e., together with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven, has completed the sale of a major floating-PV project in Friesland, the Netherlands. The project rights have been transferred to the local energy cooperative Enerzjyk Skûlenboarch, the municipality Tytsjerksteradiel, and the Friesland Clean Energy Fund. Once built, the installation will be the largest floating-PV park in the Netherlands and the largest of its kind for BayWa r.e. Spanning 35 ha. and delivering 46 MW of capacity, Skûlenboarch will generate enough clean electricity to supply more than 15 500 households.

The floating-PV park will then be realised by the local co-operative, supported by the Friesland Clean Energy Fund and the municipality. It will not only enable the generation of sustainable energy, but also make local ownership tangible. Around the water area, facilities such as a mountain bike trail will be created. A fishing pier has already been installed.

“This successful transaction reaffirms our commitment to the expansion of solar in the Netherlands. Deploying floating solar is an important step in further increasing the share of renewable energy in the system. This project marks a significant milestone in our ambition to deliver large scale energy solutions,” said Maura van de Meent, Managing Director of GroenLeven.

Dr Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e., commented: “This partnership is a great example of how we collaborate with a broad spectrum of investors to deliver impactful renewable energy projects. Empowering cooperatives to take ownership of these projects is central to building a more resilient and inclusive energy system. This deal not only highlights our ability to develop projects across different scales and ownership models, but also demonstrates how they can create meaningful local impact.”

