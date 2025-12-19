WFW advises Encavis on acquisition of Italy’s largest solar portfolio

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised Encavis AG on the acquisition of five solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of 248 MW from EDP Renewables Europe S.r.l. (EDPR). This is Italy’s largest solar portfolio and one of the largest in Europe. WFW also advised Encavis on the negotiation of the financing documentation regarding the acquisition of the SPVs from EDP Renewables Italia Holding S.r.l.

The portfolio comprises three plants located in the Lazio region and two in Puglia. The project also includes the installation of an additional 17 MW to the three plants in Lazio. The plants are supported by long-term PPAs or incentive mechanisms, ensuring revenue stability.

Hamburg-based Encavis is one of Europe’s leading independent power producers, operating across 13 countries with a total installed capacity of over 4.2 GW. EDPR is a leader in the renewable energy sector and operates as part of the global EDP Renewables group, the fourth-largest renewable energy producer worldwide.

The WFW Italy Energy team that advised Encavis was led by WFW Italy Head and Corporate Partner, Eugenio Tranchino, supported by Partner, Luca Sfrecola, Associate, Sonia Basso, together with Senior Associate, Giovanni Benedetto, Associate, Alice Zago, and Trainee, Ying Hong Wang, on corporate matters, including the negotiation and drafting of all transaction documents. Partner, Matteo Trabacchin, assisted by Associates, Francesca Angelilli, Dario Matrecano, and Tommaso Lacalaprice, advised on the financing aspects of the transaction. Partner, Tiziana Manenti, Senior Associates, Anthony Bellacci and Antimo Rocco Nersita, and Associate, Marco Iannotti, advised on the regulatory and administrative aspects of the transaction, as well as on legal due diligence. Counsel, Alfredo Guacci Esposito, provided tax expertise. The team worked closely throughout the transaction with Encavis’ inhouse legal team led by Legal Inhouse, Dr Constantin Lentz.

Eugenio commented: “We’re proud to have supported our longstanding client Encavis on this landmark acquisition, which not only concerns the largest solar park in Italy but also highlights our continued commitment to driving the energy transition forward. This transaction is a great example of cross-border collaboration and strategic investment in renewables.”

EDPR was advised by Gianni & Origoni.

