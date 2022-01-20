NextEnergy Capital sells solar portfolio

NextEnergy Capital has announced the sale of the entire portfolio of operating solar projects owned by NextPower II in Italy.

The portfolio comprises 105 individual solar plants for a total installed capacity of circa 149 MW. Its plants are located across Italy, in regions including Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Puglia, Sardinia, Calabria, Campania, March, Molise, Abruzzo, and Emilia-Romagna.

NextEnergy Capital launched NextPower II in 2016 with the investment objective of consolidating the fragmented Italian market of operating solar projects, and deploying its technical, operational, and financial expertise to improve the technical and operating performance across the portfolio, streamline operating costs, and achieve debt financing synergies. In addition, NextEnergy Capital identified and implemented numerous repowering and other value-accretive opportunities to further increase the technical and operating performance across the portfolio.

The portfolio was consolidated across 21 individual acquisitions undertaken by NextEnergy Capital during the Fund’s investment period. At sale, NextPower II was among the 10 largest portfolios of operating solar plants in Italy.