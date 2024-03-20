Korkia and Econous Green Energy partner to develop 600 MW of solar power in Romania

Finnish renewable energy investor, Korkia, and Romania-based renewable energy developer, Econous Green Energy, have set up a partnership to develop 600 MW of solar energy in Romania. Initial projects are expected to be licensed and ready for construction in 2025.

600 MW of photovoltaic capacity means approximately 780 000 MWh of electricity production, that, once operational, will generate enough renewable energy for an equivalent of roughly 200 000 European households. The projects will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 300 000 kg annually, which corresponds to the annual emissions of approximately 120 000 cars.

Romania has ambitions to become a net exporter of renewable energy and strengthen its position as an important part of Europe's energy system. The market is expected to grow by more than 7 GW over the next 10 years. The country has favourable conditions for solar generation, including high levels of irradiation and land availability.

“Romania's renewable energy development sector is now attracting an increasing number of international investors. The country is in a very good position to in-crease its capacity, and the government has set ambitious growth targets. Romania is on track to become a renewable energy hub in Southeast Europe,” said Peter Goitanich, Investment Director at Korkia.

At present, about 40% of Romania's energy comes from carbon-based sources, but these are increasingly being replaced by renewable sources of energy. There is also significant hydropower capacity in the country, which acts as a good baseload to compliment the more variable solar and wind power generation coming onto the grid.

“Our partnership with Korkia marks a significant moment in our evolution as a key player in the Romanian renewable energy sector. We are thrilled to collaborate with a renowned company like Korkia to develop large scale solar projects in Romania. This partnership not only reaffirms our commitment to the transition to a sustainable energy future, but also demonstrates our ability to innovate and act in a way that brings significant benefits to the environment and our communities. We are proud to be part of an initiative that will bring benefits to Romania and all of Europe,” added Christos Lialios, CEO of Econous Green Energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.