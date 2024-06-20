VSB Italy to develop 60 MW photovoltaic park in Sicily

Apart from major construction projects in Germany, Poland, France, and Finland, the VSB Group also has a project in Italy in its final stages: the pan-European developer, manager, and operator of wind energy and photovoltaic parks is close to starting construction of its first PV project on the largest island in the Mediterranean. The Ramacca ground-mounted photovoltaic plant, with an installed capacity of 60 MWp, will be built in the Catania metropolitan area in Sicily.

Over the coming months, the project will take shape on a 100-ha. site in Ramacca, a town south-west of Catania. Commissioning is scheduled for 2025. Once complete, the photovoltaic park will generate around 117 000 MWh/y of electricity, enough to supply around 40 000 average multi-person households.

“The VSB Italy team currently has a total of 1.8 GW of wind power and photo-voltaic projects under development. Ramacca is a testament to our expertise in large scale PV project development,” explained Giuseppe de Benedictis, Managing Director of VSB Italy.

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group, emphasised: “Italy has set itself the target of connecting a good 50 GW of PV capacity to the grid by 2030. We are delighted to be able to support this with our expertise. Energy independence and security of supply are key pillars for the whole of Europe, as are stable electricity prices for citizens and businesses alike – and the rapid expansion of renewable energy is making all this possible.”

