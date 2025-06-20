British Solar Renewables submits plans for solar farm in Maidstone, UK

British Solar Renewables (BSR) has submitted plans to Maidstone Borough Council for their proposals for a solar farm at Harp Farm Road, Maidstone.

It is anticipated that Harp Farm solar park would have a generating capacity of up to 15 MW, capable of powering 6595 typical family homes for a full year, which equates to a saving of 5841 tpy of carbon dioxide. The proposals would also assist Maidstone District Council in tackling its declared Climate and Biodiversity Emergency, and helping achieve its target of taking urgent action to tackle the impacts of climate change.

BSR first contacted the local community in November 2024, and hosted a consultation period from January – March 2025. Local residents were invited to a public consultation event in February where BSR’s project team presented plans and take questions regarding the draft proposal.

The project aims to significantly enhance the biodiversity of the site through the provision of a range of resources for local wildlife. This is a temporary development; a solar plant allows agricultural land to rest for the period of operation after which the land use can easily be reversed to agriculture at the end of the project life. Ecological enhancements including wildflower and wild bird seed grasslands while a range of breeding boxes for bats and birds are being considered as part of the application. BSR anticipate that the solar park will have a significant positive net biodiversity impact with a net gain of 95.1% for habitats and 40% gain for hedgerows expected across the site.

BSR are also currently looking for opportunities for a community benefit fund for local projects where there is a need. BSR welcome input from local residents on how they can support the local community and will continue to engage with this until determination.

Hayley Burke, Project Manager at British Solar Renewables, stated: “We are pleased to have submitted our carefully considered proposals for the solar farm, which reflect our commitment to both renewable energy and environmental responsibility. Throughout the consultation period, we prioritised engagement with the local community, ensuring their feedback was fully considered. The plans place a strong emphasis on enhancing biodiversity and ensuring the project is sensitively managed, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. This solar farm will play a vital role in supporting sustainable energy generation and contributing to the UK's journey towards achieving net zero.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!