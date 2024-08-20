BayWa r.e. transforms former military land into solar energy hub

BayWa r.e. has completed the construction of two solar clusters on two former military bases in Central and South-West France. Spanning a combined 151 ha., these photovoltaic (PV) clusters consist of five solar farms with more than 300 000 solar panels and a total capacity of 136 MWp.

This is yet another milestone for BayWa r.e. regarding the conversion of unused land in France, giving it new ecological and agricultural use. The solar parks not only produce green electricity but have also been designed for sheep farming, marking the return to agricultural use of the land. Naturally, the former military areas have been cleared of mines during their transformation.

On the former La Martinerie military base near Châteauroux, in the centre of France, two solar parks will produce 82 GWh of renewable electricity each year – equivalent to the domestic electricity consumption of 38 000 citizens. The commissioning of the 40 MWp ‘Greenberry’ solar park took place recently. Its predecessor ‘Blueberry’ was commissioned in 2021 and has a capacity of 30 MWp.

On the former Fontenet military base in Charente-Maritime, three PV parks, Fontenet I, II, and III, totalling 66 MWp of green electricity, will also produce 82 GWh a year, covering the domestic electricity needs of another 38 000 citizens. Fontenet I was completed in 2014, Fontenet II in 2022, and the construction of Fontenet III has just been finalised.

On both sites, BayWa r.e. has been contracting leases with farmers. This coactivity reduces the need for mechanical work to maintain the parks and preserves local biodiversity. At the Greenberry and Blueberry farms, BayWa r.e. implemented additional measures to protect orchids on site, support reptile populations with shelters, and allow small terrestrial wildlife to pass through the fence. In Fontenet, BayWa r.e. also supported the local community with the installation of solar panels on the roof of a municipal building.

“We are proud to have successfully completed these exemplary projects. The conversion of these sites brings a triple benefit: in terms of ecology, with the transformation of former military sites into pasture land; in terms of energy, with a total of 136 MWp of installed solar capacity; and for the climate, with green energy production saving more than 58 000 t of CO2,” explained Benoît Roux, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. France.

“This example for land rehabilitation as part of the energy transition represents yet another milestone for our innovative and local approach in France. With a strong regional footprint, we are committed to creating positive impacts and benefits for the local community. Renewable energies are truly an engine for rural and environmental development – not only solar energy, but also wind, as the French team just recently showcased with the 9 MW wind farm Quilly, sold in its entirety to the local community,” added Céline Tran, Regional Director of Projects Europe South-West at BayWa r.e.

La Martinerie and Fontenet military bases each have a rich history, dating back to the first half of the 20th Century. La Martinerie, from 1915, housed a pilot school, then the 3rd Fighter Regiment from 1920. Fontenet military camp was built during the interwar period. From 1951 – 1969, these bases hosted NATO forces before closing in the 2000s.

Before rehabilitating these lands, pyrotechnic decontamination was necessary. At Fontenet, several shells were secured, and at La Martinerie, a 250 kg bomb was unearthed in 2023.

