Altus Power and Brightcore Energy complete New Jersey solar projects

Altus Power, Inc., a commercial-scale provider of clean electric power, and Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional market, have announced the completion of 19 solar arrays across New Jersey utilising rooftops from Brennan Investment Group’s portfolio of logistics buildings. In total, the assets will represent 7.4 MW of solar arrays which will be owned and operated by Altus Power and will offer the benefits of clean, electric power to the local community.

“New Jersey has one of the fastest growing community solar programs in the country and Altus Power and Brightcore Energy have been working together to make this program a reality,” said Gregg Felton, co-CEO and co-founder, Altus Power. “Brennan has proven to be an important partner for Altus in developing and constructing solar projects that will benefit the entire community.”

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Altus Power and Brennan to develop this project to bring green, sustainable energy to the surrounding communities. This project was rather unique in that it encompassed so many locations within one project. There was quite a bit of coordination to align all the logistics,” commented Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy.

The 7.4 MW add to Altus Power’s total of 120 MW across New Jersey as of June 30th of this year and is part of the expected 40 MW to be completed in the state by the end of 2023. The Brennan assets are expected to produce clean electricity avoiding the equivalent of 5200 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) .

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..