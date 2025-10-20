Ampyr Solar Europe opens solar park cluster in Germany

Ampyr Solar Europe (ASE) has opened its Gorgast solar park cluster in Brandenburg, Germany.

With a total capacity of 45 MWp, the project marks another milestone in ASE’s mission to advance the energy transition in Europe.

The Gorgast solar park consists of photovoltaic (PV) installations on three sites, operating as a single plant; Gorgast Bahn, Gorgast Gewächshaus, and Manschnow. The cluster delivers an installed capacity of 45 MWp, covers 40.6 hectares, and comprises almost 75 000 solar panels. The entire Gorgast solar plant cluster generates enough clean electricity to power around 13 000 households and avoids approximately 22 000 tpy carbon dioxide emissions.

A particular highlight of the project is the transformation of a previously unused brownfield site with a degraded landscape at Gorgast Gewächshaus into a productive and sustainable solar power facility. This development exemplifies ASE’s focus and expertise in responsible land use and ecological renewal. The project included major investments in demolition work, the removal of unexploded ordnance, and extensive environmental and conservation measures. In addition, the local economy was actively engaged, and implementation was carried out in close co-operation with the municipality, underscoring ASE’s commitment to partnership-based and sustainable regional development.

Tarun Agrawal, ASE’s CEO, stated: “We are proud to contribute to Europe’s continuing energy transition with the opening of the Gorgast PV cluster. The collaboration with our partners has been outstanding and serves as a model for future projects. The Gorgast project underscores our continuing commitment to developing renewable assets in Germany, where ASE now has a PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) pipeline of over 3 GW, part of an aggregate European pipeline of over 7 GW across Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.”

