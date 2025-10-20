Auckland solar farm granted consent

An independent panel has granted resource consents and confirmed notice of requirement, subject to conditions, for the Glorit solar farm and substation in North Auckland, New Zealand.

Solar P LP?and Transpower New Zealand Limited applied for resource consents and a notice of requirement under the Natural and Built Environment Act 2023.

The project involves constructing and operating an approximately 179 MW photovoltaic solar farm with energy storage and a 33 kV transmission line, and an ancillary substation at Glorit, north of Auckland. The solar farm site is approximately 300 ha., with the solar farm on 283 ha. of the site.

The decision comes 150 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

