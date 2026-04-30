North Star acquires four new service operation vessels from Edda Wind

North Star, a leading fully-integrated offshore infrastructure service provider, has completed the acquisition of four new service operation vessels (SOVs) from Edda Wind.

The transaction takes its offshore wind fleet to 14 vessels – among Europe’s largest – strengthening North Star’s leadership in the long-term European SOV market and establishing it as the world’s largest integrated SOV owner-operator by fleet size and charter backlog.

The four SOVs, which are currently deployed on offshore wind contracts, provide immediate access to high-specification capacity and enhance North Star’s flexibility in meeting customer needs across key European markets. North Star’s robust financial platform and proven operational scale will support the efficient integration of these vessels into the North Star platform whilst maintaining business continuity for clients.

The acquisition comprises four high-specification vessels: the Goelo Enabler, Boreas Enabler, Nordri Enabler, and Sudri Enabler, together with all associated charter parties. A total of 160 offshore roles will continue to support these vessels, alongside North Star’s existing operational teams.

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acquired North Star in 2022 and spearheaded the company’s expansion into the offshore wind industry. The company has also supported North Star’s emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs) platform, which complements its growing SOV fleet business.

North Star’s fleet of 37 ERRVs is the largest of its kind in Europe and provides mission-critical services to the offshore energy industry under a highly regulated framework.

North Star is expected to generate around £100 million of run rate EBITDA, up more than three-fold in the last four years. The majority of this increase is derived from the growing SOV fleet business.

CEO of North Star, Gitte Gard Talmo, commented: “Finalising this four-vessel transaction marks another step forward for North Star in offshore wind. Bringing these SOVs into our fleet broadens our customer offering, strengthens our platform, and reinforces our presence in key European markets. It also underlines our leadership in the region’s SOV sector and provides a strong foundation for the next phase of expansion across the business. I am proud of our team, who have worked tirelessly to complete the necessary due diligence and ship inspections, and I am very pleased to welcome many new colleagues to North Star as part of this exciting expansion.”

Fraser Dobbie, North Star Chief Financial Officer, added: “The execution of this deal underscores the continued confidence of our investors in our commercial capabilities and the maturity of our systems and organisation to support increasing scale. The acquisition complements our ongoing investment in newbuild vessels and strengthens our earnings profile.”

North Star Board Member and Member of Management for Infrastructure Europe at Partners Group, Kevin Gilhawley, concluded: “We are very proud of the growth North Star has delivered since our investment, with this latest acquisition adding meaningful scale to the company’s fast-growing SOV fleet. The long-term SOV market is supported by compelling structural growth drivers, including a growing offshore wind asset base, the location of assets further from shore, rising uptime requirements, and rationalising supply chain. North Star is well positioned to capture future market growth.”

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