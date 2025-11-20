Argo Energy begins commercial operation of 5 MW solar power plant

Argo Energy, one of the leading renewable energy developers in South Korea, has completed its self-developed 5 MW solar power project in Jindo, Jeollanam-do, which has reached commercial operation in November 2025 following the signing of a project financing agreement in July 2025.

The Jindo project marks a key milestone for Argo as it represents a fully self-developed initiative – from land acquisition and permitting, financial closing, and construction – completed entirely in-house. Designed as a hybrid model combining Korea’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) and RE100 mechanisms, the project demonstrates how Argo’s integrated approach can support both regulatory renewable energy requirements and growing corporate demand for clean power.

Donguk Jo, CEO, Argo Energy, commented: “This project is a testament to Argo’s ability to independently execute every stage of development and construction. It reflects our strong in-house capabilities and commitment to delivering high-quality renewable projects that drive Korea’s energy transition. Building on this success, we plan to accelerate our development of agrivoltaics, rooftops, and mid to large scale solar projects through early-stage investments.”

Argo Energy continues to expand its renewable portfolio nationwide and is actively developing a pipeline exceeding 400 MW, encompassing projects across RPS, RE100, power purchase agreements, subscription, and leasing models. The company is also pursuing new opportunities leveraging idle land, rooftops, parking lots, and agricultural areas to further advance South Korea's distributed energy generation and sustainability goals.

