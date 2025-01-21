Qualitas Energy acquires solar portfolio in Poland

Qualitas Energy, a global investment and management platform focused on renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure investment, has announced the acquisition of a 117 MWp solar portfolio in Poland from ib vogt, an international renewable energy development platform.

The portfolio consists of two photovoltaic solar farms, both of which are in a ‘ready-to-build’ phase, with construction scheduled to commence in 2Q25 and 3Q25. The plants are expected to achieve commercial operation (COD) by 2H26.

Located in the mazowieckie and swietokrzyskie voivodeships, the two projects are anticipated to generate over 125 GWh of clean energy annually. This is sufficient to supply electricity to approximately 65 000 households.

These new acquisitions mark a significant addition to Qualitas Energy’s growing portfolio in Poland, complementing the 113 MWp Milkowice solar plant, which stands as the third-largest solar park in the country. Successfully developed, constructed, and connected to the grid by Qualitas Energy in 2024, the Milkowice plant provides clean, renewable energy to over 60 000 households.

Since establishing its presence in Poland in 2020, Qualitas Energy has operated through its offices in Warsaw and Wroclaw, supported by a dedicated team of approximately 30 experienced professionals. Under the leadership of Krzysztof Zieniewicz, the team brings expertise across operational development, construction, and asset management. Their efforts are currently concentrated on greenfield development projects across the country, with a strategic focus on solar PV and wind energy – key contributors to Poland’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

Qualitas Energy was advised on the transaction by Linklaters (legal), Barlovento (technical), and EY (financial and tax).

