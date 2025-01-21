Sembcorp and PLN Nusantara Power launches first solar-plus-storage project in Indonesia

PT Sembcorp Renewables Indonesia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, and PT PLN Nusantara Renewables, a 99%-owned subsidiary of PT PLN Nusantara Power, has launched the Nusantara Sembcorp solar energi (NSSE) power plant.

The NSSE power plant, built on approximately 87 ha. of land, is the first utility scale integrated solar and energy storage project in Nusantara, Indonesia. Comprising a 50 MW solar farm with a 14.2 MWh battery energy storage system, this project is Sembcorp’s inaugural venture into large scale solar development in Indonesia.

A launch ceremony was held on 20 January to commemorate the occasion, with distinguished guests including the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto.

Jen Tan, Head of Renewables (Singapore and Indonesia), Sembcorp Industries, said: “Sembcorp is pleased to partner PLN in this project. Leveraging our experience, we will deploy advanced energy storage to pair with the latest solar technology in this landmark utility scale project.”

