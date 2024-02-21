The MET Group’s Kaba 2 solar plant scheduled to start operation in 2024

The construction of the Kaba 2 solar power plant in Eastern Hungary has started. MET Group’s seventh photovoltaic (PV) project is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2H24.

The 23 MWp PV plant will cover an area of almost 32 ha. in which more than 33 000 solar panels will be installed. The construction of the solar farm in the municipality of Kaba (about 200 km east of Budapest) is the result of an in-house, greenfield project development effort launched after the commissioning of the MET Kabai Solar Park (KSP) project in 2021.

During the construction of Kaba 2, the project management team will also be supported by (AI) technology to follow the works in progress. The software will analyse visual data captured by drones on all aspects of the construction, including compliance with design execution and timeline to prevent errors, as well as to boost efficiency.

