Ingeteam supplies solar inverters for Mercury Renew projects

Ingeteam have already concluded the supply of 108 solar inverters made in Brazil and 32 substations or power stations also assembled in the country.

The supply was directed at two photovoltaic (PV) projects from Mercury Renew, a Grupo Comerc Energia company. The Brígida 80 MWp solar plant that has been operating since April last year and was inaugurated in July by the minister of Mines and Energy and the minister of Tourism. The Born Norme 130 MWp solar plant has been commissioned as well. Both plants are part of the same solar complex located in the state of Pernambuco.

For these PV projects, Ingeteam has supplied 32 power stations of the INGECON SUN MSK model. Each contains various solar inverters, power transformer, medium voltage switchgear, auxiliary services panel, and auxiliary services transformer.

José Nardi, the Solar Business Unit Manager at Ingerteam Brazil, emphasised that “these contracts, as well as being iconic projects for our subsidiary, are also great news for driving the industry and local Brazilian employment, given that we are the only solar inverted manufacturer to produce locally in the country.”

