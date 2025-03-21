British Solar Renewables acquires solar park from INRG Solar

INRG has successfully divested Little Crow, a 150 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project co-located with a 60 MW battery energy storage system (BESS), to British Solar Renewables (BSR). This nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP), the second PV project to receive a development consent order (DCO) in the UK, secured a Contract for Difference in Allocation Round 6. JLL’s Energy and Infrastructure advisory team acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor, bringing the total capacity JLL has advised on to over 5 GWp of solar and 1.8 GW of co-located BESS in the UK. BSR will build and operate the project, strengthening its position as an independent power producer.

The acquisition of Little Crow is part of BSR’s ambition to construct and operate 700 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2027 – enough to power 144 775 homes each year. Solar is a key part of the UK government’s renewable energy strategy. The acquisition of Little Crow will help drive the UK’s 2030 clean energy targets.

Tim Humpage, CEO of BSR, said: “We’re thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and to officially welcome Little Crow as a BSR project. We’re excited to move into the delivery phase and to see it fully come to life through our design and construction.”

Marcus Peech, Senior Director – Energy and Infrastructure Advisory, JLL, added: “We are proud to have supported INRG on this landmark transaction. The successful sale of Little Crow, the first advisor-led consented NSIP transaction in the UK, highlights the increasing maturity of the UK solar and the strong demand for large scale NSIP assets.”

