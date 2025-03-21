Zelestra signs long-term contract to provide renewable energy in India

Zelestra, a global multi-technology renewable energy company, has been awarded a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) contract by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), an Indian public sector company in the Navratna Category, enabling it to build a 500 MW hybrid megaproject combining solar, wind, and energy storage technologies.

With a commitment to developing tailor-made, multi-technology solutions, Zelestra put forward a bespoke solution that meets SJVN’s needs, delivering 24/7 green energy. Zelestra will also ensure a supply of clean energy during morning and evening peak hours, when demand from the grid is at its highest.

The contract will be served by a project to be situated in Solapur, Maharashtra, India, with energy anticipated to come online in 2027. It will include approximately 250 MWdc of solar, 180 MW of wind power, and a 90 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). As a vertically integrated energy player, Zelestra will develop, construct, own, and operate the project.

The combined annual electricity generation of the projects will be over 815 GWh, which could meet the equivalent needs of over 225 000 Indian households and save around 0.7 million tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

In total, Zelestra now has a pipeline of more than 5.4 GW of clean energy projects across 7 states in India.

Sajay K.V., Chief Executive Officer, Zelestra India, commented: “We are proud of signing this contract with SJVN. This is a project that will combine solar, wind, and BESS to deliver clean energy at all points of the day in Maharashtra, including critical peak hours when homes and businesses need reliable electricity the most. This is our first and largest multi-technology project win achieved in a single bid. Leveraging our technical expertise, we have intentionally transitioned from pure-play renewable projects to more complex and reliable green power solutions, which can address the growing decarbonisation demands of industrial units and data centres nationwide.”

