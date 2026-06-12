RWE completes installation of all turbines at Sofia offshore wind farm

RWE, a world leader in offshore wind, has completed the installation of all 100 of its 14 MW turbines at the Sofia offshore wind farm, marking a key milestone in the construction of one of the UK’s largest offshore wind farms over 200 km offshore.

The final installation was completed in June 2026. On site, testing and commissioning of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) distribution system is also continuing before the turbines will be connected to the HVDC system.

The 100 turbines were installed using the state-of-the art construction jack up vessel Wind Peak, owned by Cadeler and operated by SGRE. The vessel has been transporting and installing turbine components, six sets at a time, since March 2025.

Each of Sofia’s 100 turbines stands 252 m tall at its highest point, with 108 m long turbine blades and a 222 m rotor diameter. Half of all turbines are fitted with specialist RecyclableBlades and associated components, which were manufactured by SGRE and assembled at its facility at Green Port Hull, UK.

Once fully operational, Sofia will be capable of generating 1.4 GW of renewable electricity, enough to power approximately 1.2 million typical UK homes.

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