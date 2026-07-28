ACCIONA Energía sells 361 MW wind power portfolio in Spain

ACCIONA Energía has completed the sale of a 361 MW portfolio of operational wind assets in Spain for an equity value of €432 million to Galp New Energies, with no financial debt included in the transaction perimeter.

The portfolio comprises 15 wind farms across the Spanish provinces of Navarra, Zaragoza, Ciudad Real, Palencia, Guadalajara, and Seville. The assets sold to the renewable energy and sustainability division of the Portuguese energy company have an average operating age of 21 years.

The transaction was signed and completed simultaneously, with full proceeds received upon closing. The transaction will generate an estimated capital gain of €255 million.

The sale represents a further step forward in ACCIONA Energía’s selective asset rotation strategy, aimed at maximising the value of its projects and optimising capital allocation, while strengthening the company’s financial position.

Since 2024, the company has reached agreements for the sale of more than 3 GW of renewable capacity in Spain, Peru, Costa Rica, South Africa, the US, and Mexico, for €3.7 billion.

BNP Paribas acted as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie acted as legal adviser to ACCIONA Energía.

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