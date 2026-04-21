Airengy to examine acquisition of hybrid portfolio in Poland

Airengy has signed documents for the examination of transactions in the Polish market totalling approximately €51 million in the fields of solar energy, storage, and wind.

The examination is part of accelerating the implementation of its strategy to establish an electricity generation and storage platform in Poland that combines various power sources, to support its activity as a power producer with complementary capabilities in the European country.

The moves which were signed include the examination of solar projects with a total installed capacity of approximately 34 MW, a standalone energy storage project with a power capacity of 24 MW and an energy storage capacity of approximately 100 MWh, and a wind project with a power capacity of approximately 8 MW.

In the solar segment, the company has signed a binding offer to acquire 100% of the share capital of the project companies that own three sites: Wójtostwo, Sepienko, and Kielczewo. The total transaction value is estimated at €20 million, reflecting a price of €595 000/MW installed on a debt-free and cash-free basis. The target commercial operation date (COD) is set for the end of October 2027.

In the energy storage segment, Airengy has signed a non-binding memorandum of principles for the acquisition of eight standalone energy storage projects (BESS) with a total capacity of approximately 100 MWh. The total indicative consideration may amount to about €16 million, with purchase prices determined according to the expected grid connection dates between the end of 2026 and the end of 2027.

In addition, Airengy has signed a non-binding offer to acquire the wind project in Poland with a power capacity of 8 MW. The transaction is based on a project value of €15 million, reflecting a value of about €1.9 million/MW.

Airengy intends to enhance the solar projects by adding storage and becoming a power producer in Poland with complementary capabilities.

All the transactions have not yet been finally approved. Their completion is subject to, among other things, the signing of detailed agreements, board approvals, and the fulfilment of conditions precedent.

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