The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan awards Masdar with solar tenders

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has announced the winning bidder of public-private partnership (PPP) tenders for two photovoltaic (PV) solar plants in the Jizzakh and Samarkand regions.

The PPPs will soon add over 400 MW of clean and renewable energy to Uzbekistan’s energy mix.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) was awarded the project in the Jizzakh region with a bid to supply solar power at US¢1.823/kWh. Masdar was also awarded the project in the Samarkand region with a bid to supply solar power at US¢1.791/kWh.

Alisher Sultanov, Minister of Energy, said:

“Uzbekistan is making huge strides towards producing and providing ‘green energy’ for its population, decreasing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and reducing overall CO 2 emissions. These projects are key components of our ambitious, wider energy strategy to develop environmentally friendly renewable sources of energy to meet growing electricity demand.

“We are proud to be working with the IFC, the World Bank, and other international partners as we join the international community of solar power generators.”

The tender attracted seven compliant bids for the Jizzakh site, and six compliant proposals for the Samarkand site.

Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFC to open up the country’s power sector to private investments, and attracting foreign capital in an efficient and transparent manner.

The plants are part of a wider programme by Uzbekistan to develop 8 GW of solar and wind capacity by 2030. Once implemented, the project will develop Uzbekistan’s huge solar potential, help reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 160 000 t of CO 2 equivalent, and generate an additional 270 GWh of electricity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.