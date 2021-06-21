BayWa r.e. to repower Lake Farm solar park

BayWa r.e. has announced that Provisional Acceptance for the repowering of the Lake Farm solar park in Wiltshire, UK, has now been achieved.

This marks another repowering project for BayWa r.e. in the UK, and the second repowering deal finalised between BayWa r.e. and its client, Gresham House, in only two months. Gresham House is a specialist alternative asset manager, dedicated to sustainable investments across a range of strategies, including renewable energy and battery storage.

The Lake Farm site is a 6.88 ha., 4.984 MWp ground mounted solar park that was commissioned in 2011. Following a detailed study of the performance of the solar park, the company was engaged by Gresham House to repower the plant along with other sites.

In addition to improved performance, the benefits of the repowering have included a reduction in intervention costs, with latest-generation components and equipment, and new possibilities in terms of operation and maintenance.

Natasha Kumar, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. Operation Services Ltd said: “Modernising, optimising and technologically updating a photovoltaic power plant can considerably improve its availability and production, and thus offer significant improved return on investment. Our team has successfully delivered the second repowering project in just two months with our valued customer, Gresham House, and we are delighted to have received Provisional Acceptance at the site.”

These milestones demonstrate the company’s commitment to the UK’s renewable energy targets. Through its service offering and investment, the company is making a key contribution to the UK government’s target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Bozkurt Aydinoglu, Investment Director at Gresham House added: “Following the successful repowering project at Kingston Farm in April, we are very pleased that Provisional Acceptance has been accepted at Lake Farm, highlighting our continued success in working with BayWa r.e. We look forward to achieving further benefits from future repowering projects.”

BayWa r.e. continues to drive repowering projects in its core markets in Europe - Germany, France and Italy - alongside its activities in the UK.

