Sonnedix begins construction of its Chilean solar energy plant

Sonnedix, the global solar independent power producer (IPP), has announced the start of construction of Sonnedix Meseta de los Andes, a 160 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) plant located in the commune of Calle Larga, in central Chile’s Valparaiso region.

Sonnedix Meseta de los Andes will be built on a 250 ha. land, becoming the second largest project for the solar IPP – after the recent inauguration of 170 MW Sonnedix Atacama solar PV plant in the Atacama Desert – and among the largest solar PV plants in Chile. The project will have a 220 kV transmission line of 15 km, connecting to the substation of Los Maquis in the municipality of Los Andes.

During the construction phase, Sonnedix will create approximately 450 direct jobs, promoting gender balance and equal access to professional opportunities, contributing to the social and economic development of the nearby communities.

Once completed, Sonnedix Meseta de los Andes will produce 386 750 MWh/yr of clean energy, capable of powering more than 180 000 Chilean homes, and avoiding around 160 000 t of CO 2 .

Sonnedix currently has more than 4 GW of total controlled capacity, with 1.6 GW in operation and further 1.8 GW of development pipeline. The IPP continues to actively seek development and acquisition opportunities across OECD markets.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.