Vena Energy secures green loan for Kasama solar project

Vena Energy, Asia-Pacific’s leading renewable energy company, has secured a green loan for the 53 MW Kasama solar project in Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. The project will be capable of generating enough clean energy to satisfy the electricity requirements of over 14 000 households yearly, or the equivalent of reducing over 38 000 t of greenhouse gas emissions and saving up to 54 million l of water, compared to thermal generation. The ¥16.9B financing arrangement was led by MUFG Bank, Ltd, with co-financing by Joyo Bank in Japan, and it is in line with Vena Energy’s Green Financing Framework.

“Japan has set ambitious targets for its energy transition strategy, up to 38% of its energy mix coming from renewable energy by the end of 2030, and the Kasama so-lar project is another step towards realising that goal. We look forward to delivering this project to the host communities in Ibaraki Prefecture,” said Raul Rienda, Head of Vena Energy Japan.

“Vena Energy has been one of the pioneers of the solar, wind and, more recent-ly, energy storage sectors in Japan, and a protagonist of the ongoing Japanese energy transition,” added Simone Grasso, Chief Investment Officer of Vena Energy. “As we continue to expand our operations and capital investments in the country, we would like to thank Mitsubishi UFJ Bank and Joyo Bank for their support in financing the Kasama project, and our host communities in Ibaraki Prefecture for their continued trust in our local operations and activities.”

