BOOM Power’s Woolley solar farm receives planning approval

BOOM Power’s Woolley solar farm has been approved by Wakefield Planning Committee on 17 July 2025. A major renewable energy project located on 55.3 ha. to the south-west of Woolley village, Wakefield, West Yorkshire. The scheme will generate approximately 29.7 MW of clean electricity annually, enough to power around 11 700 homes, and is expected to displace around 7300 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

The site is split across two parcels of land, linked by an underground cable that will connect to the Grid at Woolley Grange. While the site lies within the Green Belt, BOOM Power successfully demonstrated that it qualifies as ‘grey belt’ land, meaning the development does not fundamentally conflict with Green Belt purposes and therefore does not require ‘very special circumstances’ to be justified. The significant benefits of renewable energy generation and biodiversity enhancements clearly outweigh any identified harm, and the proposal has been recognised as sustainable development in line with national and local planning policies.

Extensive ecological and landscaping measures are integral to the project, including hedgerow planting, wildflower meadows, and new wildlife habitats to enhance biodiversity. Public rights of way that cross the site will remain accessible, with mitigation in place during construction to maintain safe use. Importantly, the development is entirely reversible; at the end of its 40-year operational lifespan, the site can be fully restored, preserving long-term flexibility for the land.

Concerns raised by stakeholders during the determination of the planning application were considered carefully, but the council determined that the generation of significant amounts of renewable energy, the contribution to meeting net zero commitments, and the biodiversity improvements, as well as other economic and education benefits collectively outweighed the identified harms.

BOOM Power has emphasised that Woolley solar farm will bring lasting benefits beyond clean energy production. By supplying renewable electricity equivalent to the needs of thousands of homes, it will support the decarbonisation of the local energy network, help reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and make a meaningful contribution to tackling climate change. At the same time, the biodiversity enhancements will create a richer natural environment for wildlife, and the low-impact design ensures that the project will integrate sympathetically with its rural setting.

BOOM Power Founder, Mark Hogan, said: “Securing approval for Woolley solar farm is a positive step forward for renewable energy development in the region. The industry continues to play a vital role in meeting the UK’s clean energy targets while balancing environmental and planning considerations. Maintaining our 100% planning success rate reflects the thoroughness of our approach and our ongoing commitment to delivering projects that align with local priorities and sustainable development goals.”

Jack Spurway, Head of Planning at BOOM Power, added: “The approval of Woolley solar farm is a testament to the careful planning and collaboration involved in delivering large scale renewable energy projects. We’ve worked closely with local stakeholders to ensure the development represents sustainable development. Wakefield Council declared a climate emergency in May 2019, and we are proud that our Woolley scheme along with others recently consented will help the council to achieve their net-zero targets.”

