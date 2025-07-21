Enviromena adds Shropshire solar farm to expanding UK portfolio

Environmena, a leading UK-based independent power producer, has acquired Steeraway solar farm, a 30 MW (AC) fully consented ground-mounted solar development in Shrophire, UK.

Acquired from Luxembourg-based, RE Infrastructure Opportunities Holding Sàrl, – managed by re:cap global investors ag, based in Zug, Switzerland – this acquisition demonstrates Enviromena’s ability to transact on the global renewable stage, reducing the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels and committing further to the government’s ambitious ‘Clean Power 30’ plans.

Scheduled to begin construction later in 2025, the project will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 15 000 homes annually and avoid over 8 000 tpy of carbon emissions.

Steeraway was granted planning approval in May 2023, with grid connection targeted for late 2026.

As part of the approved plans, the site will deliver meaningful environmental benefits through enhanced landscaping, biodiversity improvements, and the continuation of agricultural grazing, ensuring the solar farm supports local wildlife and integrates sensitively with the surrounding countryside.

The Shropshire site was recently awarded a government-backed Contract for Difference (CfD) in Allocation Round 6, which provides an index-linked revenue stream for 15 years and crucially protects the forecast grid connection date from the ongoing grid reforms.

Chris Marsh, CEO of Enviromena, commented: “This acquisition represents another significant milestone in our mission to deliver a large portfolio of ground-mounted solar power in the UK. By offering price certainty over the next 15 years, the CfD contract strongly aligns with Enviromena’s commitment to developing sustainable, long-term infrastructure investments. We appreciate the collaboration with re:cap in completing this acquisition and are excited to bring the solar farm into operation, delivering clean, affordable energy and advancing the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Nils Hammon, Managing Director at re:cap, added: “We are proud to have brought this project to a ready-to-build stage and to pass it on to Enviromena as a trusted UK developer for completion. Once operational, the project will make a meaningful contribution to the UK’s decarbonisation goals by delivering clean, renewable energy at scale. In developing the site, we have ensured full compliance with all environmental regulations, incorporating measures to safeguard local biodiversity and minimise landscape impact, making the project not only sustainable but also respectful of the surrounding community and natural environment.”

This acquisition marks another step forward in Enviromena’s mission to build and operate a new generation of renewable energy infrastructure across the UK. The project reinforces Enviromena’s commitment to developing high-quality assets that deliver long-term value for investors, communities, and the climate.

It also highlights the strength of Enviromena’s partnerships with European investors such as re:cap, whose involvement brings international capital and expertise to bear in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero.

As construction preparations begin, Enviromena will continue to work collaboratively with local stakeholders to ensure the project delivers lasting environmental and economic benefits.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!