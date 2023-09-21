Following successful market entry in Spain, Greece, and New Zealand, Ethical Power is now setting eyes on Italy. Ethical Power Italia was established earlier this year with headquarters in Milan. Francesca Cavallini has now been appointed as the Country Manager to lead Ethical Power’s growth in Italy.

In 2022, the solar photovoltaic (PV) market in Italy grew by 164% year-on-year. Ethical Power Italia will contribute to further expansion of solar in the country, launching with a 250MW pipeline for construction.

“With its high solar generation potential and a huge appetite for renewables, Italy is an attractive new market for Ethical Power. We are keen to contribute to Italy’s ambitious green development plans. We have several interesting opportunities in the pipeline,” commented Tom Kneen, Founder and CEO of Ethical Power. “Francesca’s extensive international experience in design and construction of renewables means she can confidently lead all projects to successful delivery, she is a perfect fit for Ethical Power Italia. Without a doubt, we will soon be talking about completion of new projects with the Ethical Power Italia mark on them!”

Prior to joining Ethical Power, Francesca worked in senior roles within renewable energy companies including EDP Renewables and Gamesa. Most recently, in addition to overseeing the design and construction of the company's logistics infrastructure, she expedited the connection of Amazon's solar roofs on its buildings. She has been critical to the successful delivery of their projects in Trento, Bari, Perugia and many more.

“I’m delighted about this opportunity to make a significant impact on the Italian energy transition,” said Francesca. “I’m looking forward to working with the driven and enthusiastic team at Ethical Power.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.