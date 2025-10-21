POWERCHINA achieves full grid connection at photovoltaic project

The Guayepo III photovoltaic (PV) project in Colombia, constructed by POWERCHINA, has achieved full grid connection six days ahead of schedule.

This achievement has set a new benchmark for the company’s operations in the Americas.

Since entering the electromechanical installation phase at the beginning of 2025, the project has experienced the severe test of two rainy seasons. Facing the complex and ever-changing construction environment, POWERCHINA’s project team advanced various construction tasks through scientific planning and precise management.

The project team adopted a ‘self-operation + subcontracting’ co-ordinated fulfilment model. By strengthening plan execution, resource allocation, and process control, it achieved refined management and efficient controllability of the construction organisation.

The project team continued to strengthen quality management, summarise experience, and establish a standardised quality closed-loop and rectification mechanism. Through scientific management and continuous optimisation, the team ensured the quality of the project, and laid the foundation for the project to achieve full grid connection ahead of schedule.

The project is able to provide approximately 183 million kWh of clean energy annually, which meets local electricity demand and will help promote Colombia’s energy transition and emission reduction goals.

The project’s early achievement of full grid connection is a concentrated embodiment of POWERCHINA’s efficient fulfilment and scientific management in the Americas region, and also provides an important reference for the company’s subsequent projects in the Americas.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!