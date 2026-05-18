Nexans marks handover of cable-laying vessel

Nexans has announced the official handover of its newest cable laying vessel, CLV Nexans Electra. The milestone marks a significant step in the group’s strategic expansion of its subsea installation capabilities.

The naming ceremony took place on 28 April 2026 at Ulstein Verft in Norway, bringing together Nexans representatives, partners, and shipbuilding teams who have contributed to the vessel’s development. The formal change of flag and operational handover was completed on 18 May 2026, after which the vessel entered its final commissioning phase ahead of deployment on upcoming projects.

Purpose built to meet the accelerating global demand for offshore wind connections and high voltage interconnector systems, Nexans Electra represents the latest generation of cable laying technology and a significant step forward in Nexans’ ability to deliver complex EPCI subsea projects worldwide.

Reflecting Nexans’ focus on execution excellence, the naming ceremony also marked a deliberate departure from tradition. Rather than appointing a single god-mother, Nexans named three godmothers for Nexans Electra, symbolising the end to end delivery chain that underpins its EPCI projects.

Monica Kollegård, representing Manufacturing; Fatima Ezzahra El Gout, representing Technical expertise; and Jamila Samri, representing Installation and Project Execution, together embody the collective responsibility required to deliver complex subsea projects safely, reliably, and on time.

Designed as an evolution of the CLV Nexans Aurora, Nexans Electra expands capacity, efficiency, and versatility to address the next wave of large scale electrification projects. The vessel features:

Three turntables with a total cable capacity of 13 500 t.

Capability to bundle lay up to four cables simultaneously.

Advanced subsea tooling, including jetting and burial systems.

Hybrid power system with the ability to operate on biodiesel blends, significantly reducing emissions while maintaining performance.

At 149.9 m long and 31 m wide, Nexans Electra combines deep water capability with near shore agility, making it suited for both offshore wind farms and long distance interconnector projects.

With enhanced redundancy, DP3 positioning, and a working environment designed for safety and efficiency, the vessel is engineered to operate reliably in some of the world’s most challenging marine environments.

With the addition of Nexans Electra, Nexans continues to build one of the most advanced subsea installation fleets in the industry, operating alongside the CLV Nexans Aurora and the CLV Nexans Skagerrak.

“Execution is where subsea projects are won or lost, and our cable laying fleet is critical to success,” said Pascal Radue, Senior Executive Vice President PWR-Transmission at Nexans. “The naming and handover of Nexans Electra mark a defining moment in our long term investment strategy. This vessel expands our capacity to deliver the most complex subsea projects safely, efficiently, and sustainably, exactly what our customers need as the energy transition accelerates.”

"The delivery of Nexans Electra marks an important milestone for Ulstein Verft. Together with Nexans Aurora, delivered in 2021, this project demonstrates our long-standing capability to deliver complex, tailor-made vessels to the international cable-laying market, in close collaboration with Nexans, an experienced and highly competent shipowner,” added Gunvor Ulstein, CEO of Ulstein Group.

Following the naming ceremony in Ulstein on 28 April, the vessel has under-gone final preparations ahead of the official flag change and operational takeover on 18 May 2026. Nexans Electra will now be mobilised for its first assignments in offshore wind and power exchange projects, supporting critical infrastructure in Europe and beyond.

The name 'Electra' draws inspiration from Greek mythology, symbolising brightness and power, a direct reflection of Nexans’ purpose to Electrify the Future and its commitment to enabling a more connected, resilient, and low carbon energy system. The name was selected through a company wide employee naming contest.

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