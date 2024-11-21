Axpo awarded energy tender from French government

Axpo’s solar and wind divisions have secured a combined capacity of 163 MW in two recent public tenders organised by the French government. The results reinforce Axpo’s position as a leading international producer of renewable energies, making a significant contribution to the expansion of climate-friendly electricity generation in Europe.

In the tender results announced in November conducted by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie - CRE), Axpo’s solar division, through its subsidiary Urbasolar, achieved the second-highest awarded capacity in France: 124 MW. This capacity is spread across 20 ground-mounted, agriculture PV and floating PV projects located in nine regions of France.

Axpo’s Head Division Solar and CEO of Urbasolar Antoine Millioud, commented: “With this tender, Axpo’s cumulative awarded solar power capacity has surpassed 1.7 GW since the CRE tenders began more than a decade ago. We’re pleased to secure the second-highest capacity in the country and remain committed to leveraging our extensive experience and expertise to deliver state-of-the-art projects that drive the energy transition forward.”

In addition, Axpo’s wind division through its subsidiary Volkswind secured 39 MW in a separate public tender, which includes four planned wind farm developments. These projects will play an important role in enhancing local renewable energy supply and supporting France’s ambitious energy targets.

Axpo Head Division Wind and CEO of Volkswind Katja Stommel, said: “This award reinforces Axpo’s commitment to wind energy in France. Over the years, we have built a strong portfolio of wind projects, combining local expertise with international know-how. The awarded projects reflect our dedication to sustainable and innovative energy solutions, benefitting the communities where we operate.”

