JUWI sells 156 MW PV portfolio to Mirova

JUWI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVV Energie AG, has signed an agreement with Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers dedicated to sustainable investing, for the sale of a 156 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio in Greece.

Following the completion of the mergers and acquisitions deal, JUWI has been appointed as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) contractor for the entire portfolio. JUWI Hellas has developed Clover PV portfolio, with a total capacity of 156 MW, taking a significant step towards a greener future.

The four projects comprising the Clover solar PV portfolio are located in the regional units of Kozani and Grevena, in Northwest Greece. With a total installed capacity of 156 MW, the portfolio represents a major step forward in JUWI Hellas’ commitment to utility scale renewable energy development. Construction is scheduled to commence in November 2025. Upon completion, JUWI will also take on the O&M of the facilities, ensuring optimal performance, long-term reliability, and continued contribution to Greece’s clean energy future.

Once operational, the projects will generate over 300 million KWh of clean electricity annually, enough to power more than 75 000 people. Collectively, the projects will deploy 243 500 bifacial solar modules, over 480 string inverters, and 9100 single-axis trackers, spanning 257 hectares, an area equivalent to more than 350 football fields.

Stephan Hansen, COO of the JUWI Group, commented: “Following 2024’s landmark sale of the Hive solar portfolio, the largest in our history, the closing of the Clover portfolio further reinforces our position as a leading developer in selected international markets. We are proud to deliver projects that not only meet the highest technical standards but also contribute meaningfully to the energy transition.”

Takis Sarris, Managing Director of JUWI Hellas, added: “Over the past five years, JUWI Hellas has completed M&A transactions exceeding €0.5 billion and has established itself as Greece’s benchmark for utility scale solar development and EPC execution. We’ve demonstrated our ability to align strategic vision with operational excellence. The sale of the Clover portfolio to Mirova, along with the signing of the EPC and O&M contracts, marks another important milestone in our journey.”

Helene Dimitracopoulos, Managing Director, Deputy Head of Energy Transition Infrastructure, emphasised: “This transaction illustrates our ambition with the investment strategy: to support high-quality developers in delivering large scale, high-impact sustainable energy infrastructure. By investing in the Clover portfolio, we are strengthening our presence in Southern Europe and making a concrete contribution to Greece’s energy transition, while targeting top-tier environmental and technical performance.”

For the completion of the transaction with Mirova, JUWI Hellas collaborated closely with law firm, Karatzas & Partners.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!