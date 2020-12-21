Total Eren and Greentech build Angolan solar farm

Total Eren, a renewable energy independent power producer based in Paris, France, along with Greentech - Angola Environment Technology, Ltd (Greentech), an energy developer based in Luanda, Angola, announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Angolan Ministry of Energy and Water on 30 November 2020 for the construction and operation of a 35 MWp solar project.

The solar power plant will be located in Lubango, Huila province capital, Angola. It will be developed, financed, built, and operated by Total Eren (75%) and Greentech (25%). An option for Sonangol, the public Angolan oil and gas company, to join the project is currently under discussion.

This solar project is in line with Angola’s ambition to foster foreign investments and promote renewable energies to reach 800 MW of installed capacity in the country by 2025. Once commissioned, the solar farm will provide competitive power supply to the Angolan network and enable significative fuel savings compared to the existing thermal power plants.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.