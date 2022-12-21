Ingeteam to provide technology to Iberdrola Francisco Pizarro solar plant

Iberdrola has entrusted Ingeteam with the supply and commissioning of Francisco Pizarro solar plant in Cáceres, Spain, the largest solar power plant in Europe to date.

With an installed capacity of more than 590 MW, the solar power plant is already in operation and generating enough energy to power 334 400 households a year.

Ingeteam provided its technology via the supply of 92 power stations, 312 solar inverters, the power plant controller, and electricity substation and solar power plant connection works, as a result of the expertise of its team of commissioning technicians.

Jesús Echarte, Commercial Director of Ingeteam's Solar Power Business, commented: “This project is very important for Ingeteam, as it has further strengthened our long-standing and very good commercial relationship with Iberdrola. It has also allowed us to play the role we like best: that of a technology partner, where we accompany the customer in all phases of project development.”

