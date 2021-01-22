Adani Solar Energy commissions new solar plant in India

Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited (Adani Solar Energy), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 150 MWac solar power project. Despite all the challenges of global pandemic and unprecedented rain and flood in Kutchh, Gujarat, India, the team of experts made it possible to commission the project three months prior to its scheduled commissioning date.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) at Rs.2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 3125 MW.

The plant will be connected to the Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India.

With the commissioning of this project, AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14 795 MW, which includes 11 670 MW of awarded and under-implementation projects.

Gujarat contributes to nearly 13% of the renewable energy production in India. The state with a generation capacity of 30 GW presents tremendous opportunities of growth in the renewable energy sector. Capitalising on these opportunities, AGEL has commissioned 635 MW renewable energy projects in Gujarat, while projects of 4730 MW are under implementation.