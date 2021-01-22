Bruc Energy and Forestalia sign solar energy agreement

Bruc Energy, the company owned by Ontario Pension Trust (OPT) and Juan Béjar, has signed an exclusive agreement with Forestalia to acquire energy production plants with solar photovoltaic (PV) technology totalling 2000 MW.

The plants that are the object of the transaction are located in the provinces of Zaragoza and Terue, Aragón, Spain. All of them already have access to the transmission grid and are in administrative processing, following the terms and requirements of Royal Decree-Law 23/2020. Forestalia will continue to develop the facilities, which will be acquired by Bruc Energy when they reach the ‘ready to build’ status.

This agreement was preceded by the purchase from Forestalia of seven solar PV power plants totalling 281 MW. The developments are located in the province of Zaragoza and are already in possession of the environmental impact statement. The start of construction works is scheduled for spring 2022.

This is Bruc Energy’s third operation in a short period of time. The previous two were the closing of the financing of the ‘Las Quinientas’, a plant located in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, Spain, recently acquired from Solaer, and the agreement reached with Alter Enersun to jointly develop 500 MW.

Forestalia is a business group dedicated to renewable energies (wind, PV and biomass). The company was created in Zaragoza in 2011, taking advantage of the business experience of Fernando Samper Rivas, President and Founder. The company’s current project portfolio exceeds 6 GW. In addition, it has already promoted nearly 2000 MW of wind, solar and biomass technology.

Bruc Energy is one of the investment vehicles of Bruc Management, a fund manager operating in the renewable energy sector. Although its first investments were located in Japan, where it has a portfolio of 60 MW, it has seen rapid development in Spain in recent months. Through its various inverter vehicles, the company has more than 1 GW in operation, under construction or under development in the Iberian Peninsula, Spain.