Lightsource bp expands Italian solar portfolio

Lightsource bp, a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, has announced its latest acquisition of 78 MW from EGI, an experienced renewable energy developer located in Sicily, Italy, through a co-development agreement.

The company will work in partnership with EGI to bring the project to ready-to-build status, having recently filed for ‘PAUR’, a comprehensive permit granting authorisation on environmental and planning matters. Lightsource bp will then continue to progress the project to financial close and begin construction in 2022, with an expectation for the site to become operational in 2023. This project is the first of a substantial exclusive pipeline already secured with EGI.

To date, Lightsource bp has acquired over 100 MW in Sicily and aims to continue to grow its presence in the region. This partnership adds to a series of recently completed transactions, securing 11 utility scale solar projects across southern Italy, with a total capacity of over 350 MW.

With this latest acquisition the company has secured a 1.2 GW pipeline of high-quality solar projects at various stages of development across six regions in Italy. The sites in this geographically balanced portfolio have been carefully chosen with specific attention to their impact on surrounding areas, incorporating environmental mitigation strategies to ensure local support. Looking ahead, the Italian team’s focus will expand to include the central and northern regions of Italy, as well as earlier stage projects. The team are looking forward to working with local developers and assisting local authorities by leveraging Lightsource bp’s expertise in developing, financing, contracting and constructing solar plants.

