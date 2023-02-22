Iberdrola signs agreement with Exiom for PV solar panel manufacturing in Spain

Iberdrola and Asturian business group, Exiom, have created an alliance to lead the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels in Spain. In the Asturian municipality of Langreo, both companies will establish the first large PV modules construction plant in Spain and one of the first on an industrial scale in Europe. The solar panel factory in the mining region will come into operation in 2023.

The agreement with Exiom is in line with Iberdrola's efforts to attract to Spain part of the value chain linked to renewable energy, specifically solar energy. The aim is to make Spain a hub for this emerging sector in Europe. The Asturian region of Langreo will host the site for what will become Spain’s first large PV factory. With planned investment amounting to €20 million, it will contribute to the economic reactivation of the mining regions with the creation of 115 direct jobs. Exiom is a 100% Spanish-owned manufacturer, with its origins in Asturias itself, and one of the only European groups to appear on the prestigious list of solar PV Tier 1 manufacturers.

The opening of this new factory in Europe responds to the interest of both companies in achieving competitive manufacturing at EU level, focused initially on solar panels with the possibility of extending the collaboration to other components in the PV supply chain.

Moreover, the initiative reinforces the commitment of both companies to the industrialisation associated with the energy transition as reflected in the Green Deal Industrial Plan, recently presented by the European Commission. Both companies have been in permanent contact with the Government of Asturias, given the dynamising effect that the project will have on the region.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.