Lydian Energy acquires Atlas North portfolio from Hanwha Renewables

Lydian Energy, an independent power producer specialising in the development, construction, and operation of utility scale power infrastructure projects, has acquired Hanwha Renewables’ approximately 1.5 GW solar/battery energy storage system (BESS) Atlas North portfolio.

The Atlas North portfolio, one of the largest solar-plus-storage projects in North America, consists of four late-stage projects. Lydian is backed by Excelsior Energy Capital, a leading independent North American clean energy investor.

The Atlas North portfolio totals over 1000 MW of solar generating capacity with 450 MW/1800 MWh of battery storage. The projects include a 500 kV generation-tie transmission line spanning up to two miles, which connects the solar and BESS facilities to the regional CAISO grid via the Cielo Azul Switchyard and the Ten West Link transmission line. The vast majority of electricity and capacity from Atlas North is contracted for long-term offtake with California load-serving entities.

Emre Ersenkal, CEO at Lydian Energy, commented: “Atlas North represents Lydian’s largest investment to date. We are excited to build on our momentum as a firm and bring this ambitious project to life. The Atlas North facilities will bring much needed renewable power to the region.”

Chris Moakley, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Excelsior Energy Capital and Chair of the Board at Lydian Energy, added: “We remain deeply committed to the continued development of clean energy in the US, particularly solar and battery storage, which are proven and reliable sources.”

Lydian’s current portfolio includes 18 solar and storage projects totalling 4.4 GW of capacity. Lydian continues to work alongside banking, regulatory, and community stakeholders to deliver scalable infrastructure aligned with regional needs and policy objectives.

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