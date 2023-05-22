TotalEnergies obtains favourable EIA for 3 GW of solar projects

TotalEnergies has obtained a favourable environmental impact assessment (EIA) from the Spanish authorities (Ministry of Energy Transition and Autonomous Communities) for an estimated 3 GW of installed capacity.

This favourable result relates to the 48 power plants that TotalEnergies will develop in the Madrid region (installed capacity of 1.9 GW), in the Murcia region (more than 350 MW), in Castilla-La Mancha (more than 300 MW), in Andalusia (263 MW) and in Aragon (approximately 150 MW). The first projects will come on stream early 2024.

The plants will generate about 6000 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to meet the annual electricity demand of nearly 4 million people. They will also avoid the emission into the atmosphere of close to 50 million t of carbon dioxide during their lifetime.

TotalEnergies will promote a series of compensatory measures, including bird marking for behavior monitoring, renting 400 additional ha. for conservation efforts, and utilising 1.5% of plant production for electricity bill discounts for local residents, while providing construction and Operation & Maintenance training to residents in surrounding municipalities.

“With 2 million residential and business customers in Spain, our company is firmly committed to promoting the development of renewable energy in the country. Obtaining this favourable environmental impact assessment is therefore a great step forward for us,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “For Spain, the development of these solar farms will make a massive contribution to the country's energy transition, as they will be able to power the equivalent of the population of the entire community of Madrid. For TotalEnergies, these projects will bring us closer to our goal of 100 GW of gross renewable installed capacity by 2030 worldwide.”

